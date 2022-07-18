Police search for angry man who verbally abused children playing on Milton Keynes estate - then assaulted woman who came to their rescue

The incident took place in the Newton Leys at about 8pm on July 6 but officers have only just released the picture.

A man was seen verbally abusing a group of children. A woman aged 32 intervened and he then assaulted her before verbally abusing her.

Luckily the woman was not hurt.

Police want to trace this man

Investigating officer, PC Peter Green, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would be very keen to speak to the man in this picture as I believe he could have very important information about this incident.

“If you know who this man is, or if you have any other information about this offence which could help our investigation, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220297696.”