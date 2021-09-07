Police search for electric scooter-riding crook following series of robberies in Milton Keynes city centre

Police are searching for an electric scooter-riding robber who carried out a series of crimes in Central Milton Keynes.

The man, who is believed to have been carrying a knife, rode up to three different victims within an hour and demanded they hand over their possessions.

The offences happened between 7.25pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday August 31.

Police are seeking witnesses

The first victim was approached at around 7.25pm by the Xscape building next to Secklow Gate, while the second victim was approached at around 7.30pm was approached on Avebury Boulevard near the Xscape building.

Then the third victim was approached at around 8.30pm on Avebury Boulevard near to Saxon Gate.

No one was injured during these incidents and wireless headphones were stolen from one of the victims, say police.

The offender is described as a slim black man, around 6ft tall. He was wearing black clothing, a black face covering and had a man bag. Some of the victims reported seeing the offender carrying a small knife.

Detective Constable Jo Hudson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We believe that these three robberies were committed by the same person and I am appealing for anyone who has any information about these incidents or, who may have seen someone fitting this description in the area of the Xscape building on Tuesday evening, to come forward.