Police search for gang of masked men who attacked taxi driver and his passengers in Milton Keynes

Officers are today appealing for witnesses to the violence, which happened in Bletchley on Friday July 8.

At around 11pm a group of four men got out of a vehicle and attacked the taxi driver and its occupants on Windermere Drive, Bletchley.

The men smashed the windows of the taxi with blunt instruments.

Police are seeking witnesses to the affray

All of the offenders are described as wearing black clothing and black balaclavas.

Investigating officer PC Jessica Cooper, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anybody who believes that they witnessed this incident, or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to please contact Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220301614.