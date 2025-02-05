Police search for man after assault at Central Milton Keynes
.The incident happened at around 3.50am on Sunday in Savoy Crescent.
A man assaulted another males, aged in his fifties, causing him to suffer a broken eye socket, a suspected broken nose, which required stitches, and a cut on his head.
He needed hospital treatment but has since been discharged.
The offender is described as white, tall, of stocky build, with a bald head and a dark-coloured beard, and wearing a black and white chequered top.
Anyone with information or footage should 101 or make a report on Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference number 43250053965.