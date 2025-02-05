Police search for man after assault at Central Milton Keynes

Police are seeking witnesses to an assault at CMK

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the early hours of the morning at Central Milton Keynes.

.The incident happened at around 3.50am on Sunday in Savoy Crescent.

A man assaulted another males, aged in his fifties, causing him to suffer a broken eye socket, a suspected broken nose, which required stitches, and a cut on his head.

He needed hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

The offender is described as white, tall, of stocky build, with a bald head and a dark-coloured beard, and wearing a black and white chequered top.

Anyone with information or footage should 101 or make a report on Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference number 43250053965.