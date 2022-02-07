Police search for man in connection with assault at Unit Nine music venue in Milton Keynes

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault at Unit Nine club in Old Wolverton.

The incident occurred between 9pm on Saturday 15 August and 12am on Sunday 16 August, last year.

The victim, a man in his thirties was assaulted inside the live music venue, which is in Bridgeturn Avenue.

Do you recognise this man?

He sustained fractures to his face and required surgery, say officers.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kay O’Connor, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are releasing the image of this man as we believe he may have information that could assist us with our investigation into this incident.

“If it is you pictured, or you recognise the man in the image, please get in touch. You can report information by calling 101 or online, quoting reference 43210365778.