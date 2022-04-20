Police search for man who used pushchair as a weapon in Milton Keynes assault

The incident happened at around 4.50pm last Thursday outside the post office at Farthing Grove on Netherfield.

The offender rammed one victim with a child’s pushchair, before punching a second victim in the face.

Investigating officer, PC Charlene Rowbotham, who is based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in relation to this incident as we believe he may have vital information.”

Do you recognise this man?

She added: “We are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch. To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220161273.”