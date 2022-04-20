Police search for man who used pushchair as a weapon in Milton Keynes assault

The incident happened at around 4.50pm last Thursday outside the post office at Farthing Grove on Netherfield.
The offender rammed one victim with a child’s pushchair, before punching a second victim in the face.
Investigating officer, PC Charlene Rowbotham, who is based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in relation to this incident as we believe he may have vital information.”
She added: “We are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch. To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220161273.”
If you would rather stay anonymous, you can provide information to the independent charity, Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website here.