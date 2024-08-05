Police search for man who was 'inappropriate' with two young girls in Milton Keynes play park

Police are seeking witnesses for a man who made inapprioriate sexual remarks to two girls

The girls were sitting on a bench in the Stewkley Recreation Ground by the play park, overlooking the dog-walking field, when a man who was walking his dog made persistent eye contact with them.

He then approached them and made “inappropriate remarks” to them, say police, who are treating the incident as a sex offence.

The offender left the recreation ground out of the car park by the recreation centre onto Soulbury Road. Neither girl was harmed.

The man is described as a white, slim, with broad shoulders, around 50 to 60-years-old and around 5ft 10ins tall, with a black or grey full bushy beard and black or grey hair.

He was wearing large round glasses, a beige fisherman’s hat, beige cargo shorts, a white top and hiking shoes.

Case investigator Beth Willis, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Thankfully, neither girl came to harm as a result of this incident, and the offender left the scene.

“We have a good description of the suspect, and I would appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have any information that could help this investigation to please contact us.

“You can get in touch by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43240360785. Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”