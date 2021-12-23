Police search for mysterious culprit who removed Leah Croucher posters in Milton Keynes

Police have confirmed they are searching for the person or persons who deliberately removed new posters appealing for information about missing girl Leah Crocuher.

The laminated posters were put up on December 11 by a Facebook community group, who raised the funds to pay for them.

But this week, some time between Monday and Tuesday, a number of the posters around Furzton Lake were removed. Somebody cut the industrial cable ties attaching them to posts.

The posters were cut down and left in situ

Furzton Lake was chosen as a significant area because it was here that Leah's phone left the network on the morning she vanished - February 15 2019.

The posters advertise a £20,000 reward for any information that leads to finding Leah, who was 19 when she disappeared.

A police spokesman said today: "At a time unknown between 20 and 21 December, a number of A4 posters relating to the missing person investigation into Leah Croucher were located on the floor around Furzton Lake, off Watling Street in Milton Keynes.

"It appears that the posters were ripped down from lamp posts and some had cable ties cut. The posters were left in situ."

Investigating officer PC Steve Holmes, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This act of criminal damage is particularly unpleasant as the posters were displaying requests for help in locating long term missing person Leah Croucher, who has been missing since February 2019.

“I would appeal to anybody who has any information about this incident, or who witnessed anybody causing damage to these posters between 20 and 21 December to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference number 43210576003.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.