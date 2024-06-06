Police search for mystery gunman who fired shots on Milton Keynes estates in the early hours of the morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The search is on for a mystery gunman who fired shots in residential areas in the early hours of the morning.

At around 1.05am yesterday (Wednesday) the offender discharged a firearm at a property on Nevis Grove, on Bletchley’s Lakes estate.

He then left the scene in a vehicle, say police investigating the case.

But 35 minutes later, at 1.40am, there another incident, this time on a property in Farthing Grove, Netherfield.

Police are seeking witnesses to an incident involving a firearm in Milton Keynes

It is believed the offender fired a shot at a window, causing it to smash.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Rachel Wheaton, based at Milton Keynes, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Nevis Grove or Farthing Grove in the early hours of yesterday morning to please get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anybody who may have dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage in and around these roads to please make contact with us.

“Fortunately no-one was injured in the incidents.

“A scene watch remains in place and there is likely to be increased levels of police presence in both areas while investigations continue.

“We is believed the incidents are linked, but we are keeping an open mind.