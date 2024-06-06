Police search for mystery gunman who fired shots on Milton Keynes estates in the early hours of the morning

By Sally Murrer
Published 6th Jun 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 11:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The search is on for a mystery gunman who fired shots in residential areas in the early hours of the morning.

At around 1.05am yesterday (Wednesday) the offender discharged a firearm at a property on Nevis Grove, on Bletchley’s Lakes estate.

He then left the scene in a vehicle, say police investigating the case.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But 35 minutes later, at 1.40am, there another incident, this time on a property in Farthing Grove, Netherfield.

Most Popular
Police are seeking witnesses to an incident involving a firearm in Milton KeynesPolice are seeking witnesses to an incident involving a firearm in Milton Keynes
Police are seeking witnesses to an incident involving a firearm in Milton Keynes

It is believed the offender fired a shot at a window, causing it to smash.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Rachel Wheaton, based at Milton Keynes, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Nevis Grove or Farthing Grove in the early hours of yesterday morning to please get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anybody who may have dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage in and around these roads to please make contact with us.

“Fortunately no-one was injured in the incidents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A scene watch remains in place and there is likely to be increased levels of police presence in both areas while investigations continue.

“We is believed the incidents are linked, but we are keeping an open mind.

“You can contact us by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240261719. Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”