Police search for scooter-riding robbers who stripped their victim of his coat and hoodie

A man was stripped of his coat and hoodie by two scooter-riding robbers who threatened him with a wooden bat.

The victim was walking along Grafton Street between Childs Way and the A509 when two men on a scooter approached him at around 4.40pm last Thursday.

One of the offenders held a wooden bat and asked the victim to remove his coat and hoodie and hand them over, say police.

The stolen hoodie

The offenders left on the scooter in the direction of Rooksley Retail Park.

One of them is described as a black man of average build, around 5ft 9ins tall and is aged between 16 and 18. He was wearing a black balaclava, a black and blue North Face jacket, grey bottoms and was carrying a wooden bat.

The other offender was a black man of skinny build, around 6ft tall and is also aged between 16 and 18. He was wearing a black balaclava and a black Canada Goose coat.

Investigating officer, DC Lisa McKinley based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for witness who were in the area at the time or anybody who was driving through that has dash-cam footage to come forward.

The stolen coat

“If you have any information which could help us with our investigation, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or making a report online using the reference number 43220020076.