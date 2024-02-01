Police search for trouserless masked man after frightening incident in Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are investigating a bizarre incident of indecent exposure where a masked half naked man knocked on a woman’s door.
The incident happened on Wednesday last week at around 7pm in Darnell Close on Beanhill
Advertisement
Advertisement
The victim was in her living room, which has glass patio patio doors leading to the back garden.
She heard a knock on the door and as she approached the patio doors she saw a man indecently exposing himself with no trousers on.
The offender is described as white, in his early twenties and around 5ft 8ins tall. He was wearing a tight black face mark, potentially with a black hood up.
He appeared to be wearing no trousers and there was a flash of colour around the shoulders, which may have been part of an outer layer of clothing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Investigating officer PC Ashleigh Vendy said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, who saw the offender in her back garden indecently exposing himself.
“The offender left the scene, and I am appealing to anybody who was in the area and witnessed any suspicious activity, or believes that they saw the offender, to please get in touch with TVP.
“I would also urge people in the local area to please check their CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash-cams and contact us if it has captured the anything that may assist this investigation.
You can get in touch by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240036810. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”