Police search for trouserless masked man after frightening incident in Milton Keynes

Police are investigating a bizarre incident of indecent exposure where a masked half naked man knocked on a woman’s door.

The incident happened on Wednesday last week at around 7pm in Darnell Close on Beanhill

The victim was in her living room, which has glass patio patio doors leading to the back garden.

She heard a knock on the door and as she approached the patio doors she saw a man indecently exposing himself with no trousers on.

The offender is described as white, in his early twenties and around 5ft 8ins tall. He was wearing a tight black face mark, potentially with a black hood up.

He appeared to be wearing no trousers and there was a flash of colour around the shoulders, which may have been part of an outer layer of clothing.

Investigating officer PC Ashleigh Vendy said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, who saw the offender in her back garden indecently exposing himself.

“The offender left the scene, and I am appealing to anybody who was in the area and witnessed any suspicious activity, or believes that they saw the offender, to please get in touch with TVP.

“I would also urge people in the local area to please check their CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash-cams and contact us if it has captured the anything that may assist this investigation.