Police search for two men and a dog after sheep was chased and injured in Milton Keynes park

Do you recognise these men and the dog?

Police have released a photo of a ‘dangerous’ dog they wish to trace.

The image shows two men and a large-ish light brown dog iin Campbell Park.

It follows an incident in the park at around 1pm last Friday, when a brown dog was off-lead chasing sheep that were grazing in the area.

A sheep was injured as a result and needed medical attention. Its condition is still being monitored.

Investigating officer PC Daniel Smith said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the individuals pictured as they may have vital information to assist us with our enquiries.

“If this is you, please come forward as soon as possible.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online, quoting 43250028257.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”