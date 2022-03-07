Police search for wanted man with connections to Milton Keynes

Police have issued an appeal to trace a wanted man who has connections to Milton Keynes.

Ben Aldred, aged 29, failed to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on February 15 this year in connection with a robbery offence.

Aldred is also wanted for a number of other offences relating to domestic violence and assaulting a police officer.

Have you seen this man?

He is known to frequent Aylesbury, Milton Keynes, Leighton Buzzard and Kent.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Siobhan Jones, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information as to the current whereabouts of Aldred.

“If you see him please do not approach him, but instead call 999 quoting reference number 43220070120.

“If you have any other information which could help us locate him, please call 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.