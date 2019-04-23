Police search for woman after racial assault in Milton Keynes

Police have released the image of woman they would like to speak in connection with a racially aggravated assualt where a woman threw clothes at a man at the centre:mk

The incident happened at the Next store in the shopping centre just after 3.30pm on Sunday 14 April.

Do you recognise this woman

A woman became racially abusive to a member of staff, a man in his thirties, before throwing clothes at him.

She then fled the store, say police

Investigating officer, PC Steven Duke of the Investigation Hub said: “I am appealing to anyone who knows this woman to contact police as soon as possible, because I believe she may have vital information about the incident.

“The easiest way to leave information is on our website https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting reference 43190112817. Alternatively, you can call us on 101.”