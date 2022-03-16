Police search for woman who racially abused and threatened two schoolgirls in Milton Keynes
The girls were aged 13 and 14
Police are appealing for witnesses to a racially aggravated public order incident in Milton Keynes.
Sometime between 3.15pm and 3.30pm last Thursday (March 10), a woman verbally threatened and racially abused two girls, aged 13 and 14, in Singleton Road on Grange Farm.
The woman then left the scene in a white SUV.
She is described as black, aged in her forties, around 5ft 5ins tall, of fat build, with dark, wrapped up hair.
She was wearing a light overhead hoodie and dark trousers.
PC Ricky Sims, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident to please get in touch.
“You can do so by calling 101 or by making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220106435.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting its website.”