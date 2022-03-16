Police search for woman who racially abused and threatened two schoolgirls in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses to a racially aggravated public order incident in Milton Keynes.

Sometime between 3.15pm and 3.30pm last Thursday (March 10), a woman verbally threatened and racially abused two girls, aged 13 and 14, in Singleton Road on Grange Farm.

The woman then left the scene in a white SUV.

Police are seeking witnesses

She is described as black, aged in her forties, around 5ft 5ins tall, of fat build, with dark, wrapped up hair.

She was wearing a light overhead hoodie and dark trousers.

PC Ricky Sims, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident to please get in touch.

“You can do so by calling 101 or by making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220106435.