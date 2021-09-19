Police search for young boy after attempted child abduction in Milton Keynes

Police are asking for help in identifying a boy who was the victim of an attempted child abduction in MK.

The offence happened on a footpath between Lowndes Grove in Shenley Church End and Old Bell Lane in Loughton.

A man had hold of a boy, but when a member of the public intervened, the offender fled the scene without the victim.

Police are trying to trace the boy

The boy told the member of the public that he did not know the man.

The victim is described as white boy, about ten or eleven-years-old. He was wearing a green t-shirt and black jogging bottoms. He was carrying a dark coloured backpack.

The incident happened at at 2.45pm on Wednesday. A 38-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested as part of the police investigation and has been released on police bail.

A police spokesman said: "If you know or think you might know who the boy is then please contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible. The easiest way to contact the force is via our website or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference 43210418501.