Police secure ban on visitors to nuisance house on Milton Keynes estate

Police officers have gone to court to solve the problem of a property that was a hub for anti-social behaviour on a city estate.

They attended Milton Keynes Magistrates Court to secure a Partial Closure Order on the home in Cleavers Avenue on Conniburrow. Local residents were complaining of persistent anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity from people visiting the property, and this was causing significant disruption to the community, say police, It is now a criminal offence for anyone other than the legal occupier, the emergency services, and local authority staff to enter the premises.

The ban will last for three months.

During that time, any person who without reasonable excuse remains on or enters the premises in contravention of a closure order will be committing an offence and liable to a prison sentence and/or fine.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “The Neighbourhood Policing Team will now be carrying out unannounced and pro-active visits to the property, and arresting anybody inside who breaches this order.”

