Police seek help after knifeman assaults "number of people" in Milton Keynes town

Police is appealing for witnesses following a mass assault which occurred in Bletchley.

At just before 4.30pm on Sunday June 6, there was a report of a disorder in Brora Close involving a man who was in possession of a knife.

The man assaulted a number of people, including police officers, before he was arrested, say police, who have only today put out details of the incient.

Police are seeking witnesses

The victims, two woman aged 35 and 37 and a man aged 37, suffered cuts and bruises, but none of them required hospital treatment.

A 37-year-old man from Bletchey was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating and has been released on police bail until July 5..

Investigating officer PC Harrison Wallace, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This incident took place at a busy time of the day with lots of people in the area.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident to please contact Thames Valley Police, either by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210246425.