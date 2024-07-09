Police seek help after man indecently exposes himself to young woman in Milton Keynes underpass

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are seeking witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in a city underpass.

After the incident, the man “smiled and walked away”, say officers.

He struck around on Wednesday July 3, when the victim, a woman in her twenties, as walking through the Fen Street roundabout underpass.

“The man walked towards the victim, exposed himself and then smiled and walked away,” said a police spokesperson.

The offender is described as an Asian man, around 5ft 9ins tall, of skinny build, in his early twenties and had a full beard. He was wearing a tan beanie, a light brown long sleeve shirt, black jeans, and was carrying a pink umbrella and backpack.

Investigating officer PC Rebekah Huggins, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this incident of indecent exposure.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240314821.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.