Police seek to trace two young females and a male following burglary in Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have released CCTV images of three individuals officers would like to speak to following a business burglary in Bletchley, Milton Keynes.
The images show two young females and one male.
At around 12.15am on Monday December 4, a business property in Bletcham Way, Bletchley was broken into and an amount of stock was stolen.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Investigating officer, PC Ion Stratu, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the individuals in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230543604.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”