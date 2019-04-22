Police seek two men in relation to stabbing in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has releasing CCTV images of two men who may have important information about two incidents in Milton Keynes.

At around 11.55am on Friday April 19, two women were in a shop in Bradwell Common. A man has asked one of the women, what she was doing, when the woman has looked at the man, he has threatened to set her car on fire and showed the woman a knife in his belt. The other woman has then advised she would phone the police and the man has threatened her saying he would stab them both.

The man is believed to have been with another man during the offence.

At around 3.05pm on the same day, officers were called to Campbell Park by a South Central Ambulance crew, to reports that a man had been stabbed on Adelphi Street. The man in his thirties, was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the back. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The offenders are believed to be two men.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kay O’Connor of Force CID based at Milton Keynes, said: “We are releasing images of two men who we believe may have vital information in connection with these two incidents which are being linked.

“We would ask the men in the images to please come forward, or if anyone recognises who they are that they please also get in touch.

“Members of the public may see an increased police presence as we continue to investigate.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190118428, or if they wish to report anonymously they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.