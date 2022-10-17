Police are investigating a report of a fight involving a knife on Greenleys.

The incident happened in Ardwell Lane at around 5.45pm on Thursday last weeks.

Four males appeared to be in altercation, during which a male dressed in black was seen with a knife, say officers.

Police are seeking witnesses

Two of the males involved were white, dressed in black tracksuits and black face coverings. They were riding a sky blue coloured dirt bike.

These two males appeared to be in altercation with another two males, who were also white, but dressed in white tracksuits and travelling on an e-scooter.

A police spokesman said: “We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed this altercation or has any information about the incident to contact the force.