Police seek witnesses after fight involving four men and knife on Milton Keynes estate
Two of the men rode a dirt bike while the others were on an e-scooter
Police are investigating a report of a fight involving a knife on Greenleys.
The incident happened in Ardwell Lane at around 5.45pm on Thursday last weeks.
Four males appeared to be in altercation, during which a male dressed in black was seen with a knife, say officers.
Two of the males involved were white, dressed in black tracksuits and black face coverings. They were riding a sky blue coloured dirt bike.
These two males appeared to be in altercation with another two males, who were also white, but dressed in white tracksuits and travelling on an e-scooter.
A police spokesman said: “We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed this altercation or has any information about the incident to contact the force.
“The easiest way to contact us is via our website or you can call 101, quoting the unique reference for this investigation, which is 43220460939.”