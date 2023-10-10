News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Police seek witnesses after man exposes himself to woman at bus stop in Milton Keynes

The man was in his forties and a distinctive 6ft 7in tall
By Sally Murrer
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of an indecent exposure at a bus stop in Milton Keynes.

A woman was at the bus stop on the V7 Saxon Street, near the junction to Robins Hill on Coffee Hall, when a very tall man in his forties approached her.

He proceeded to expose himself to her, say police.

Police are seeking witnesses to an indecent exposure incident in Milton KeynesPolice are seeking witnesses to an indecent exposure incident in Milton Keynes
Police are seeking witnesses to an indecent exposure incident in Milton Keynes
Most Popular

The offender is described as a black man, around 6ft 7inches tall with a large build. He was wearing a cap, dark zipped up hoodie and dark trousers.

Investigator Aisling Wood, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this distressing incident to please get in touch.

“We would also like to appeal to those residents in the surrounding areas and those driving along the road at this time on this day, to check CCTV and dash cam footage.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230448679.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”