Police seek witnesses after man exposes himself to woman at bus stop in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of an indecent exposure at a bus stop in Milton Keynes.

A woman was at the bus stop on the V7 Saxon Street, near the junction to Robins Hill on Coffee Hall, when a very tall man in his forties approached her.

He proceeded to expose himself to her, say police.

The offender is described as a black man, around 6ft 7inches tall with a large build. He was wearing a cap, dark zipped up hoodie and dark trousers.

Investigator Aisling Wood, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this distressing incident to please get in touch.

“We would also like to appeal to those residents in the surrounding areas and those driving along the road at this time on this day, to check CCTV and dash cam footage.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230448679.