Police seek witnesses after man with knife seen near former toy store in Milton Keynes

He was spotted by three boys, say police.

By Sally Murrer
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 4:30pm

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man with a knife was seen near the former Toys R Us store in MK.

The incident occurred between 6pm and 6.30pm at the Winterhill site.

Three boys approached a man and told him that they have seen a man in possession of a knife, say police

The man reported the matter to the police.

Investigator Samantha Arnold said: “We take all reports of this nature extremely seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation.

"I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area that evening and am particularly keen to hear from the boys who witnessed this.

“Anyone with information is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43220482685.

“Alternatively, if you don't want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A 20-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of harassment and has been bailed until 9 November.