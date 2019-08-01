Police seeking three teenagers who threw rocks at children in a racist attack

Police are searching for three white teenage boys who threw rocks at a woman and her children in a racially aggravated assault in a play park.

The victim was in the Tin Man Park on Beanhill with her children and a friend.

Police

"Whilst her children were playing in the park, three offenders began throwing rocks towards the play park. The victim asked them to stop, then the offenders began shouting racial abuse and continued to throw rocks towards them," say police

They are today appealing for witnesses to the sickening incident, which happened at around 4.45pm on Friday July 26.

The offenders were all white boys aged in their teens.

The first was of a large build with blonde hair, tanned skin and was dressed in a grey tracksuit.

The second was taller and of a slimmer build to the first, with blonde hair, freckles, and also dressed in a grey tracksuit. The third was also of a slim build, with dark hair and dressed in a tracksuit.

There were no injuries sustained during the incident.

Investigating officer PC Amber Ewers from Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, which occurred in a public area during daylight hours.

“For this reason I believe that there is a chance someone may have seen or heard something that could assist with my investigation.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or that may have seen the described offenders at any time before or after the incident to come forward and speak to police.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 43190229405, or make a report online.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for 100% anonymity.”