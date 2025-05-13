Police seize and crush this £2000 electric motorbike after it was driven recklessly in Milton Keynes park
They received reports of the £2000 machine causing a danger and nuisance in Campell Park over the weekend.
Neighbourhood policing officers moved in and seized the machine using their powers under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.
It will now be crushed, they say.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson explained: “This section empowers officers to remove vehicles that are being operated recklessly and endangering public safety. It’s a vital tool in our efforts to uphold the law and protect our community.”
Section 165 allows officers to seize vehicles that are used without a license or insurance, thereby preventing potential harm.
Breaking this act can lead to significant penalties including hefty fines, license or riding disqualifications, and in severe cases, even imprisonment.
The spokesperson said: “We remain committed to tackling dangerous behaviour head-on to keep our streets and parks safe for everyone, and will act robustly when we locate these bikes being driven illegally.”
They added: “If you have information about a vehicle being driven recklessly or illegally, you can report this to us online. You can also send information anonymously to Crimestoppers.”