Police seize car containing drugs and a weapon following chase in Milton Keynes

A foot chase in Bletchley has ended with police seizing a car containing an offensive weapon and drugs.

A PCSO from the neighourhood policing team spotted the car speeding and followed it.

But the driver stopped on Durrans Court, got out and fled on foot up to the V4

"They were followed by the PCSO, however after a lengthy foot chase and area search the driver got away," said a police spokesman on Twitter.

He added: "Never mind, because we got the car, which contained a quantity of drugs and also an offensive weapon."

The vehicle, drugs and other items have alll been seized.

The spokesman said: "If you're the owner of the vehicle and would like to come forward to clam your vehicle and items, please feel free to pop into the station.

He added: "You did give us a call about the vehicle this morning but you left us the wrong number. So please call back and we will of course return your vehicle - after some questioning!"