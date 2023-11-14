Police seize sweet dog being thrown by collar and punched about the head at Milton Keynes city centre

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for causing suffering to an animal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A sweet-natured white and tan staffie has won the hearts of police offices after they rescued it from being beaten and abused at the city centre yesterday (Monday).

Police received a report from CCTV operators at centre:mk stating that they could see a male on CCTV lift his dog in the air by its collar, drag it for approximately 10 meters and throw it to the ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They say the male then punched the dog more than times to the head and face.

The police officers really bonded with the dog they rescued from being abused at the centre:mk

PC Coates and PC Da Silva Melo from the Central Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Policing Team attended and reviewed the CCTV.

"The footage was hard to watch and showed a sustained assault of the animal, a white and tan Staffordshire Bull Terrier type dog,” they said.

PC Coates arrested the male, aged 42, at lunchtime on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal contrary to Section 4(1) and Section 32(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before 6pm, he had been interviewed and charged with the offence and remanded to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday) after a collective effort by the North Neighbourhood Policing Team.

The little staffie is now being thoroughly spoiled

At court the male pleaded guilty to the offence and was bailed in order for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. A condition that he must not be in possession of any animal was imposed.

The police officers said: “Most importantly the dog was seized by police, taken to the vets and given the kind of care and affection he deserves by the CMK NHPT, along with as many tasty snacks as possible.

"It is safe to say he will be missed by officers and was a much-loved temporary addition to the office... If we could have kept him we would have!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dog will be cared for in kennels allowing a rehoming process to begin.”

Police posted the story on social media today and it prompted a flood of comments from animal lovers.