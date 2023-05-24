News you can trust since 1981
Police slap closure order on nuisance Central Milton Keynes address following complaints of drugs use, violence, and anti-social behaviour

It means nobody other than the owner can visit the property for three months
By Sally Murrer
Published 24th May 2023, 17:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:50 BST

Police have today (Wednesday) secured a three month closure order on an address in CMK following complaints about ongoing drugs use, violence, and anti-social behaviour.

The property is in South 9th Street and the order prohibits access to the premises by anyone other than the legal owner.

It was granted by Milton Keynes Magistrates Court and if anybody breaches it, they will be liable to arrest and prosecution.

Only the legal owner is allowed to access the CMK property for the next three monthsOnly the legal owner is allowed to access the CMK property for the next three months
A closure order can be made for a maximum of three months. However, the police or local authority can apply for an extension up to a overall maximum of six months.

In the past, properties in Milton Keynes have been the subject of full closure orders, meaning the tenants themselves have to quit the properties. But this can lead to problems of them becoming homeless and the council having to pay to house them temporarily elsewhere.

Police or a local authority can initiate a full or partial closure order if they reasonably believe that there is, or is likely to be. a nuisance to members of the public or disorder relating to the premises and in its vicinity.

A police spokesman said: “Today the North Neighbourhood Policing Team have secured a three month Closure Order on an address on South 9th Street in Central Milton Keynes and we hope this will prevent any further disruption caused to the local community.

“This follows reports of ongoing drugs use, violence, and anti-social behaviour within and around the premises.”