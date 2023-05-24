Police have today (Wednesday) secured a three month closure order on an address in CMK following complaints about ongoing drugs use, violence, and anti-social behaviour.

The property is in South 9th Street and the order prohibits access to the premises by anyone other than the legal owner.

It was granted by Milton Keynes Magistrates Court and if anybody breaches it, they will be liable to arrest and prosecution.

A closure order can be made for a maximum of three months. However, the police or local authority can apply for an extension up to a overall maximum of six months.

In the past, properties in Milton Keynes have been the subject of full closure orders, meaning the tenants themselves have to quit the properties. But this can lead to problems of them becoming homeless and the council having to pay to house them temporarily elsewhere.

Police or a local authority can initiate a full or partial closure order if they reasonably believe that there is, or is likely to be. a nuisance to members of the public or disorder relating to the premises and in its vicinity.

A police spokesman said: “Today the North Neighbourhood Policing Team have secured a three month Closure Order on an address on South 9th Street in Central Milton Keynes and we hope this will prevent any further disruption caused to the local community.