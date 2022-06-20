Police slap closure order on 'nuisance house ' in Milton Keynes but allow tenant to remain living there

Magistrates granted the order last Friday for the property on Fishermead estate following an application from the MK South Neighbourhood Policing Team.

A police spokesman said: “This is following anti-social behaviour and criminal activity taking place at the address. This activity has had a significant impact on the residents and the local community.”

He added: “A partial closure order means that the resident may remain at the address but no other person can enter unless named on the order.”

The closure order is on a property in Fishermead

If anybody not on the order is found at the address, they will be arrested for breaching this order, police have warned.

The spokesman said: “This is a great tool that police/local authorities and housing associations use to tackle anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.”

A closure order can be made for a maximum of three months. However, the police or local authority can apply for an extension up to a overall maximum of six months.

In the past, properties in MK have been the subject of full closure orders, meaning the tenants themselves have to quit the properties.

But this can lead to problems of them becoming homeless and the council having to pay to house them temporarily elsewhere.