Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A house that was a hub for drugs and anti-social behaviour has been the subject of a closure order following complaints from neighbours.

This means that nobody van enter the premises for the next three months, and if they do they could be arrested and prosecuted.

The house, which is in Garraways, Coffee Hall, had prompted repeated complaints of anti-social behaviour, drug use and other criminal activities involving visitors to the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"All of this has a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the local vicinity, said a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police.

A closure order has been obtained for a problem house in Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes

They added: “ As a result of the continued and persistent work of the South Neighbourhood Policing Team, a Partial Closure Order has been granted by Milton Keynes Magistrates Court for a period of three months.”

A closure order is an order issued by the court that prohibits access to a premises for a period specified in the order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It is usually issued in cases where a premises is closed for persistent disorder or nuisance, which may involve noise, public order offences, drug offences, violent crime or other serious offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order can prohibit access to the premises, or part of them, at all times, or at specified times only by everyone (including the tenant and other residents), or by specified persons only. The period of closure may not exceed three months.