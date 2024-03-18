Police slap closure orders on two Milton Keynes flats where 'serious violence involving weapons' took place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two closure orders have been issued in the same block of flats due to serious violence involving weapons.

The flats are both in Granby Court in Bletchley and police are now hoping the action with reassure the local community.

Police joined forced with Milton Keynes City Council and persuaded city magistrates to grant the orders.

One of the flats was subject to a Full Premise Closure Order, which means the occupant has been removed and the property is secured to prevent them from gaining access.

Police say this resident had been involved in “a number of incidents of serious violence which involved weapons.”

The second flat was subject to a Partial Closure Order, which allows only the resident to remain in it and nobody else.

“This was due to visitors from this address being involved in a number of incidents of Anti Social Behaviour, exploitation of a vulnerable male and serious violence, which involved weapons,” said a police spokesperson.

PC Vendy from the South Neighbourhood Team said: "Thames Valley Police take incidents of serious violence and incidents involving weapons very seriously and will stop at nothing to reduce these to keep the communities safe. “

He added: “With these two closure orders we hope this can reassure the community that we listen to their concerns and take action".