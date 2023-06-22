Police spring into action after groups of males are spotted with knives on three estates in Milton Keynes

Police have launched another Section 60 stop and search order after groups of males were spotted with knives on three different estates yesterday (Wednesday).

They men were seen on Heelands, Bradwell Common and Eaglestone and people noticed increased police in all those areas.

This is the fourth such order this month following four stabbings.

The Section 60 give police extra powers to search people in the areas of Milton Keynes shown on the map

The latest was on Saturday when a teenager was stabbed on Bradwell Common by a group of offenders. One fled the scene and was later arrested by armed police in Primark at the centre:mk, prompting the store to be evacuated. Two other people have also been also arrested.

This section 60 order means that officers can stop and search anyone within the area shown on the map for items connected with violence. It covers areas within the A5, H9 Groveway, V11 Tongwell Street and Stratford Road.

A police spokesman said: “The decision to enact the order has been made after a number of males were seen to have been in possession of knives in Heelands, Bradwell Common and Eaglestone.

“Officers who will be out and about are there to reassure you as well as using their powers under section 60 so please do stop and speak with them about any concerns that you have.

“You will see an increased police presence whilst the order is in place until 11.18pm.”

This month has been particularly grim for knife crime in MK. It started with a stabbing of a teenager, who was seriously injured on Fishermead by four masked men.