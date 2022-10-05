Police step up patrols in Cranfield following spike in anti-social behaviour
Expect to see more officers on the beat
By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:32 pm
- 1 min read
Don’t be alarmed if you notice an increased police presence in Cranfield as officers deal with a spike in anti-social behaviour in the area.
There’s been a number of incidents in the fields near Lodge Road.
In a post on social media, the police said: “We have increased patrols and are keeping a close eye on the area, but if you witness sheep scaring, criminal damage and arson in the local fields please report it to us.”
Most Popular
-
1
Milton Keynes company claims to have ‘diagnosed’ Russia president Putin with a serious health problem
-
2
Three more ‘unloved-looking’ but important roads to get 'Golden Grid' improvements in Milton Keynes
-
3
As banks close down branches everywhere a major new SCENTED bank opens up at Central Milton Keynes
Report it online or call police on 101.