Police stop 97mph driver and test him for drugs during large Milton Keynes car cruise

A man driving at 97mph on a small village road tested positive for cocaine and cannabis after being stopped by police during MK’s bank holiday car cruise.

Sunday night saw a large crowd gather for the cruise event and the majority of them parked up and behaved well and respectfully, say police.

"However, there was some misbehaviour during the evening and officers dealt with this robustly and issued fines, penalty points and Section 59 warnings. Several drivers who were recorded committing offences but not stopped on the evening can expect a letter in the post with a court date in the near future,” said a spokesperson for TVP.

They added: “The VW Golf in the picture was recorded by one of our unmarked cars travelling at 97mph on Chicheley Hill and was stopped and dealt with. The driver also failed a roadside drug wipe for both cocaine and cannabis and was arrested.

Police spotted the car doing 97mph up Chicheley Hill in Milton Keynes

“He now faces a nervous wait for the forensic results, which if over will lead to a minimum 12 month ban and a fine at court. Another driver was stopped and arrested for drink driving.”

Police also dealt with several motorists for dangerous window tints. The law states that 70% of light must be let through the front side windows and anything under 30% of light is dealt with by a £100 fine and three points.

"Please do make sure your windows are legal when coming to these events - you wouldn't drive around at night wearing sunglasses!” said the TVP spokesperson.

They added: “Thank you to the majority of the attendees who parked up and were well behaved and respectful to other attendees, local residents and the police we appreciate that most people in the car scene are decent folk who just want to socialise and admire other vehicles.

"We like to look at them too and appreciate the time and effort that people put in to make their cars look gleaming.”

Police and MK City Council joined forces several months ago to clamp down on anti-social behaviour and unsafe drivers at car cruises in MK.

In addition to increased police presence at the events, specialised CCTV cameras are being used to deter illegal car cruisers.