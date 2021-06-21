Police 'stop and search' powers extended until tomorrow morning following knife violence in north of Milton Keynes

Police have extended a Section 60 order that gives them powers to stop and search people in Fullers Slade, Greenleys, Stony Stratford and Wolverton.

The move follows a fight last night (Sunday) involving two groups of people armed with knives, axes and other bladed weapons.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article and affray, and they remain in custody at this time.

The offenders were armed with knives, axes and other bladed weapons

The Section 60 will now be in place until 8.46am tomorrow (Tuesday). It allows officers to stop people and search them without needing evidence to suspect they may be carrying weapons.

The move is not that is "not taken lightly" but is put in place to prevent further violence from happening, say police.

However, as fast as police were arranging for the order to be put place in the north of MK last night, another sickening episode of knife crime was happening in the south - in Fenny Stratford.

This time a man in his thirties suffered multiple stab wounds and he is currently in hospital. The incident happened just metres away from the scene of a double stabbing that resulted in an arrest for attempted murder earlier this month.

Fortunately, it is not believed anyone was injured in Sunday night's Fullers Slade altercation, which happened on Weavers Hill at around 7.30pm.

Superintendent Marc Tarbit, LPA Commander for Milton Keynes, said this afternoon: “I have made the decision to extend the Section 60 Order for a further 12 hours which will allow us extra powers to stop and search people.

“Orders such as this are put in place to aid police investigations, as well as to ensure the safety of the public. Our officers are also in the area on patrol as we continue our investigation. If you have any concerns, please feel free to approach them."