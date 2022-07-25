Police storm noisy and huge house party on peaceful Milton Keynes estate

Officers were called to a house on Oakridge Park in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) morning.

The found more than 60 people had spilled onto the street from the party and this was causing significant disruption.

Numerous officers attended and, due to the distress the party was causing to residents, they used powers authorised by an Inspector under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

These powers allowed officers to direct partygoers to leave the area immediately.

A police spokesman said: “We’re pleased to report that the vast majority of the individuals complied with this request to leave. Those that did not were removed by officers and their details obtained under section 50 of the Police Reform Act.”