Police succeed in suspending alcohol sales at popular Milton Keynes bar and restaurant following double stabbing inccident

A restaurant’s licence to sell alcohol has been suspended following a double stabbing that happened outside its doors.

Two men in their twenties received serious stab wounds in the incident, which happened outside Fratelli's in Fenny Stratford in the early hours of the morning on May 23.

A 19-year-old was arrested for attempted murder shortly afterwards, along with a 28-year-old man who was arrested for committing an act with the intent of perverting the course of public justice.

Fratelli's is in Aylesbury Street, Fenny Stratford

This week, at the request of local police, the MK Council licensing sub-committee suspended Fratelli's permission to sell any alcohol on the premises.

The owner of the bar and restaurant made an unsuccessful appeal against the decision.