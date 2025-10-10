Police swoop on foot to intercept robbery and assault on woman in Milton Keynes
Police officers witnessed a woman being assaulted and intercepted a robbery during a foot patrol.
Police officers were alerted to a woman in distress while on a foot patrol in the city centre on Wednesday, October 8.
They arrived within minutes and saw her being assaulted. CCTV also captured the incident.
The victim sustained low level injuries and is being supported by officers.
A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has now been charged with robbery. He is due to appear in court on October 10.