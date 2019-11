A 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested in Bucks in the early hours of this morning by officers from Thames Valley Police on behalf of Essex Police.

Police swooped to make the arrest on the M40 in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, in connection with the enquiry into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a lorry trailer found in Grays on 23 October.

Police



He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and remains in custody.