Officers investigating the murders of Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice in Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, have this morning made three further arrests.

A 15-year-old boy from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder and is in police custody.

A 53-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both from Milton Keynes, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They also remain in police custody.