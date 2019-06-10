Police swoop to recover keyless entry Mercedes stolen in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police recovered a Mercedes car stolen in Milton Keynes over the weekend.

Officers announced on Twitter that the vehicle was recovered on Sunday after being stolen from Kents Hill overnight.

The stolen car being recovered by police

Police say the black Mercedes was stolen using keyless entry overnight in New Bradwell.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Police released these pictures of the car being recovered and issued preventative advice.

"You can store vehicle keys in a tin or special pouch to stop the signal being relayed if you have this method of entry," police said.