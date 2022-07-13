Police tackle noisy quad and motocross bike problem on Milton Keynes redways by issuing three warning notices to riders

The North Neighbourhood policing team received several complaints from residents in Wolverton, Fullers Slade, and Newport Pagnell about the persistent anti-social use of bikes on redways and streets.

They have now reported that three riders have been identified and each has been issued with a Section 59 warning notice.

"This is the first step under the Police Reform Act 2002, whereby the rider and/or registered owner is warned to stop using these vehicles in an anti-social way,” said a spokesman for the team.

The noise from motocross and quad bikes proves a problem in parts on MK

"If found riding these bikes again in this manner, police will have the power to seize the bikes, and will also consider pursuing substantive offences,” he added.

Officers will continue to carry out “proactive and visible patrols” to identify other riders, he said.

“We are aware that this is an ongoing issue and that other areas within Milton Keynes are also having similar problems.

“As always, the help from the local community really helps us, and if you have any information that may assist us in identifying anti-social riders, please contact us by calling 101 or using our online webform. Alternatively, you can report information to us anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Police posted about the warning notices on the TVP Facebook page today, but some readers felt officers were not doing enough to address the problem.

One man wrote: “What have you done about the motorbikes on the redways at the bottom of Beanhill? Next to nothing! When two came from an alley smashed into my car writing it off your response was... It’s a road traffic accident.”

Another reader said: “The bikes we have seen have no number plate and riders no helmets, back in the day bikes would be impounded on the spot.”