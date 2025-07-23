Police tackle problem street in Milton Keynes by slapping closure orders on FOUR different addresses

Four problem properties in one street have all been issued with closure orders by police after neighbours complained of anti-social behaviour.

The addresses, all in North Tenth Street in CMK, were a hub for alcohol and drink-related problems.

The behaviour of the occupiers and their visitors generated multiple complaints to police and had a “significant impact” on the community, say officers.

On Tuesday July 22, officers from the Central Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Policing Team, successfully went to the magistrates court to obtained four separate orders, each lasting three months.

They are for partial closure only, which means the legal tenant or occupier may live in the property but no visitors are allowed.

A TVP spokesperson said: “These complaints centred around people visiting the properties and engaging in alcohol and drug-related anti-social behaviour. This behaviour has had a significant impact on the wider community, and we’ve taken action.

“These orders now make it a criminal offence for anyone other than the named residents to be inside the addresses for the next three months… If you’re not the named occupant and you’re found inside - you can and will be arrested.”

Police have also put safeguarding in place to ensure the North Tenth Street residents receive the support and welfare they need in the future.

“This is part of our commitment to protecting our community and supporting vulnerable individuals,” said the spokesperson.

If you witness any breaches or ongoing anti-social behaviour in the street, you can report it to police on 101 or online here.