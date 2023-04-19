Police take action against drivers on car cruise over the weekend in Milton Keynes

Police have taken action against a number of drivers who took part in a car cruise event in central Milton Keynes over the weekend,

A 19-year-old man from Milton Keynes, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Two cars were seized after being driven in an anti-social manner and three people were issued with warnings as a result of their driving. These warnings mean that if the individual or the car they were driving are seen in similar circumstances then they will be seized.

Police took action against car cruisers in Milton Keynes

Neighbourhood Inspector Lee Brace said: “We know that car cruise events are a cause for concern in our local communities due to the anti-social and sometimes dangerous driving displayed by a small minority of attendees.

“We regularly work with local organisers and continue to take action against those who choose to use these events as an excuse to act in an anti-social or dangerous way. The two vehicles that were seized over the weekend had previously received warnings and drivers chose to ignore them and continue to issue tickets for vehicles that have been illegally modified.

