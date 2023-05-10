Another Section 60 stop and search order has been put in place by police due to the threat of violence breaking out in Milton Keynes.

It is the third time in six days that senior officers have imposed the order, which gives police power to stop and search people at random for weapons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last Thursday there were two incidents involving weapons in the CMK and Conniburrow area and a 24-hour Section 60 was imposed shortly afterwards.

These are the areas covered by the Section 60 stop and search order

Then on Sunday evening a 21-year-old man was stabbed at a property in Farthing Grove on Netherfield, prompting a fresh order.

Tonight police say they have received intelligence that more violence and knife crime may be about to erupt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Section 60 order can only be put in place when a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence or weapons being carried.

The latest one covers Stantonbury, Neath Hill, Great Linford, Conniburrow, Heelands, Downhead Park and Bradwell Common.

A police spokesman said the move was “based on intelligence from ongoing investigations” into recent violent incidents in MK.

The order will expire at 5pm tomorrow (Thursday) unless police feel the need for an extension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inspector Laura Herrington said: “We have put this order in place to prevent violent incidents from happening. This is just one of many tactics we can use to deter violence but I hope it makes anyone considering committing violence or carrying a knife think twice.”

She said the order had been enacted “for the safety of the public”.

“I understand that an order of this nature could cause concern, but while it may sound alarming, enhancing our stop and search powers provides us with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons.

“If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You’ll see more police officers in the area while the order is in place and we expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual.