Police take unprecedented action in Milton Keynes as they enact two special orders amid fears of eruption in serious violence

Thames Valley Police have today taken unprecedented action in Milton Keynes as they enact Section 60 and 34 orders amid fears of an eruption in serious violence on the streets involving weapons.

The measures have been taken to prevent the potential of serious violence following a number of weapons incidents.

The orders have been put in place in the Fishermead and Oldbrook estates, bounded by the V6 Grafton Street, the V8 Marlborough Street, the H6 Childs Way, and the H7 Chaffron Way, as shown in the map on this article.

A 22-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to an incident by the cricket club in Oldbrook at around 2pm today. They both remain in police custody.

Thames Valley Police has enacted Section 60 and 34 orders in this area of Milton Keynes today (7/8) to prevent potential serious violence following a number of weapons incidents.

The orders were enacted at 3.30pm and will last for at least 24 hours but will be reviewed tomorrow (8/8) and may be extended for a further 24 hours.

A Section 60 order can only be put in place in a defined area at a specific time when a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence, or weapons being carried.

The order temporarily enhances powers for officers, meaning they can stop and search anyone in a designated area, shown on the map below.

Under the Section 34 order, police officers temporarily have powers to disperse any individual or groups causing public disorder or nuisance.

Anybody dispersed is liable to arrest should they refuse to comply or return to the area while the order is in place.

Inspector Graeme Williams, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We have put these orders in place in the Fishermead and Oldbrook estates to prevent potential violence following a number of weapons incidents recently.

“The orders will give our officers extra powers to carry out stop and search activity and disperse people causing a disturbance; they have been enacted for the safety of the public.

“These are emergency powers and the threshold to implement them is very high, however, we are using them to keep our communities safe.

“You will see more police officers in the area while the order is in place and we expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual.

“If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble.

“If you are in the area and have any concerns, you can speak to any of our officers who will be on patrol throughout this evening and tomorrow.”

For more information on stop and search, visit the website.