Police take unusual step of naming young man wanted in connection with missing girl case in Milton Keynes

Police have taken the unusual step of naming a young man they described as “wanted” in connection with the case of a girl who has been missing for a week.

Macey, who is only 15, went missing from MK on Monday last week and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Now they have issued a photo of a 19-year-old called Billy Ross, who they are keen to trace.

Dial 999 if you see Billy Ross, say police

A police spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted in connection with a missing person investigation in Milton Keynes.”

They added: “Officers would like to speak to Billy Ross, aged 19, of no fixed abode, in connection with an investigation they are carrying out to find missing girl Macey, aged 15, who was reported missing from MK...”

Ross is white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He is known to frequent Essex, London, Sussex and Great Yarmouth. He’s also known to travel by train.

Have you seen Macey?

Investigating officer, Inspector Lucy Bottomley, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Ross.

“If you see him please do not approach him but call 999 immediately and quote reference number, 43230253352.

“Further, if you have any information as to where he might be, please make a report by calling 101. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”

Macey, whose last name has never been revealed, was last seen at 4.20pm on June 5.

She is 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build and has a fake nose stud resembling a gem stone . She was last seen wearing cream leggings, a cream vest top, a black jacket with fur lined hood and black sliders with a fur trim.

Police say she has links to Harlow, Essex, central London, Sussex, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Norfolk, and is thought to be using trains to get around.