Police target food delivery drivers who are breaking the law in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a special operation to target delivery drivers taking meals to hungry customers in Milton Keynes.

Officers are checking the drivers and vehicles have the correct insurance to cover them for carrying goods for payment.

Yesterday (Wednesday) several cars were flagged down and three drivers have been reported for committing and offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any vehicle being driven for the use of food delivery to members of the public needs a special insurance known as ‘Hire and Reward’.

A food delivery driver is stopped as part of 'Operation Delivery' launched by police in Milton Keynes

Also known as private hire insurance, it allows drivers to transport people or goods for payment. It's required by law for anyone who carries out this activity, and is essential for people like couriers, taxi drivers and removal companies as well as food outlets.

It covers the driver and their vehicle for damages or repairs if they are involved in an accident and it can also include public liability cover to protect the driver if someone is injured or their property is damaged.

Hire and reward insurance is usually more expensive than regular vehicle insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police published details of ‘Operation Delivery’ on their social media pages and it prompted a mixed response from the public.

One reader said: “The issue should be taken up with the employers. It’s their responsibility also to check that the drivers are correctly insured.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely no use to us who sit around waiting for a delivery… For a delivery to reach our hands. Insurance companies are taking advantage of the situation and charging unpayable amounts.”