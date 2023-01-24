Police tell parents in Milton Keynes how to spot signs that their child is being sexually exploited

Local police have issued guidance to parents about spotting signs of child sexual exploitation (CSE)

The crime involves situations, contexts or relationships in which a person under 18 is given something, such as food, accommodation, drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, affection, gifts or money in return for performing sexual activities or having sexual activities performed on them.

It can also involve violence, coercion and intimidation, with threats of physical harm or humiliation.

There are warning signs of child sexual exploitation, say police

There are common patterns in offenders, they say.

“In all cases of child sexual exploitation, the person exploiting the child or young person is able to create the impression of authority over them in some form. This could be because of their age, gender, intellect, physical strength or economic situation,” said a police spokesman.

“Sexual exploitation of children can start through the use of technology, without them immediately realising. For example, they might be persuaded to post images on the internet or via mobile phone without immediate payment or personal gain.

“Violence, coercion and intimidation are common, with a particular vulnerability of the child or young person being used against them. This can make the young person feel as though they have no choice but to continue the relationship.”

There are several warning signs to watch out for. These include a child going missing from home or care, physical injuries, misuse of drugs or alcohol, involvement in offending, absenteeism from school, deterioration in physical appearance, poor mental health and self-harming.

Parents or carers should also be on the alert for evidence of online sexual bullying, evidence of vulnerability on social networking sites, emotional distance from family members and a child receiving gifts from unknown sources.

The spokesman said: “If you suspect a person of carrying out child sexual exploitation, or think someone you know has been a victim, or may be soon, visit our How to report possible child abuse page or call our non-emergency number, 101. If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use our textphone service on 18001 101.